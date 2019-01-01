Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment company which constructs and operates logistic infrastructure facilities. The company operates through two main segments: toll roads and logistics business. Toll roads, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, develops, operates, and manages tolls roads. The logistics business constructs, operates, and manages logistics centres and integrated logistics hubs; provides third party logistic services, logistic information services, and financial services to customers; and offers port and related services. The controlling shareholder, Shenzhen Investment Holdings Company Limited, is wholly-owned by the Chinese government.