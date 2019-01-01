QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.43%
52 Wk
1 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
8.24
Open
-
P/E
5.8
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd is a Chinese investment company which constructs and operates logistic infrastructure facilities. The company operates through two main segments: toll roads and logistics business. Toll roads, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, develops, operates, and manages tolls roads. The logistics business constructs, operates, and manages logistics centres and integrated logistics hubs; provides third party logistic services, logistic information services, and financial services to customers; and offers port and related services. The controlling shareholder, Shenzhen Investment Holdings Company Limited, is wholly-owned by the Chinese government.

Analyst Ratings

Shenzhen Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SZIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shenzhen Intl Hldgs's (SZIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF)?

A

The stock price for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SZIHF) is $1.1 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:00:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:SZIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Shenzhen Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shenzhen Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Shenzhen Intl Hldgs (SZIHF) operate in?

A

Shenzhen Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.