Shenzhou is the largest vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer in the world. The group mainly produces sportswear (69% of 2020 revenue), casual wear (20% of 2020 revenue), and lingerie (5% of 2020 revenue) for international clients such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Uniqlo. Mainland China is the company's largest market, accounting for 32% of sales in 2020, while its second-largest market is Japan at 21%. Europe and the U.S. were about even, with each contributing mid-teens percentages to overall revenue. Shenzhou currently operates manufacturing plants in China, Cambodia, and Vietnam.