Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.07/6.42%
52 Wk
2.91 - 16.9
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
19.51
Open
-
P/E
6.21
EPS
97.78
Shares
230.9M
Outstanding
Sojitz Corp is a Japanese business conglomerate. The group operates nine business segments: automotive, aerospace and IT, energy, metals and coal, foods and agriculture, lifestyle commodities and materials, infrastructure and environment, chemicals, and retail. The largest segment by profit, chemicals, conducts trading operations in liquid chemicals such as methanol, petrochemical products such as plastics, and inorganic chemicals including rare earths and mineral-related products. The next segment contributing significantly to profits, automotive, includes a vehicle export, wholesale, assembly, and dealership business in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region, as well as in Russia and Central and South America.

Sojitz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sojitz (SZHFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sojitz (OTCPK: SZHFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sojitz's (SZHFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sojitz.

Q

What is the target price for Sojitz (SZHFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sojitz

Q

Current Stock Price for Sojitz (SZHFF)?

A

The stock price for Sojitz (OTCPK: SZHFF) is $16.6 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sojitz (SZHFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sojitz.

Q

When is Sojitz (OTCPK:SZHFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sojitz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sojitz (SZHFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sojitz.

Q

What sector and industry does Sojitz (SZHFF) operate in?

A

Sojitz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.