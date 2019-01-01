Sojitz Corp is a Japanese business conglomerate. The group operates nine business segments: automotive, aerospace and IT, energy, metals and coal, foods and agriculture, lifestyle commodities and materials, infrastructure and environment, chemicals, and retail. The largest segment by profit, chemicals, conducts trading operations in liquid chemicals such as methanol, petrochemical products such as plastics, and inorganic chemicals including rare earths and mineral-related products. The next segment contributing significantly to profits, automotive, includes a vehicle export, wholesale, assembly, and dealership business in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region, as well as in Russia and Central and South America.