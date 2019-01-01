QQQ
SenzaGen AB markets, sells and performs the in vitro Genomic Allergen Rapid Detection (GARD) sensitization test through its own laboratory and through licensed Contract Research Organization (CROs) in Sweden. It offers animal-free testing of chemical compounds in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food products and dyes.

SenzaGen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SenzaGen (SZGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SenzaGen (OTCEM: SZGEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SenzaGen's (SZGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SenzaGen.

Q

What is the target price for SenzaGen (SZGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SenzaGen

Q

Current Stock Price for SenzaGen (SZGEF)?

A

The stock price for SenzaGen (OTCEM: SZGEF) is $1.7 last updated Fri May 07 2021 19:27:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SenzaGen (SZGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SenzaGen.

Q

When is SenzaGen (OTCEM:SZGEF) reporting earnings?

A

SenzaGen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SenzaGen (SZGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SenzaGen.

Q

What sector and industry does SenzaGen (SZGEF) operate in?

A

SenzaGen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.