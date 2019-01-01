QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.89 - 25.39
Mkt Cap
13.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
639.5M
Outstanding
Suez Environnement became the second- largest global water company after spinning off from GDF Suez in 2008. The European water segment operates municipal water distribution and treatment systems, mainly in France and Spain. The European waste segment operates hazardous and nonhazardous landfills, as well as a network of incinerators throughout Europe. The company's international segment designs, builds, and operates water and waste infrastructure outside Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Suez Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suez (SZEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suez (OTCPK: SZEVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suez's (SZEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suez.

Q

What is the target price for Suez (SZEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suez

Q

Current Stock Price for Suez (SZEVF)?

A

The stock price for Suez (OTCPK: SZEVF) is $21.74 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:32:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suez (SZEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suez.

Q

When is Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Suez does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suez (SZEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suez.

Q

What sector and industry does Suez (SZEVF) operate in?

A

Suez is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.