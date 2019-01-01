|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dongjiang Envirn (OTCPK: SZDEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Dongjiang Envirn.
There is no analysis for Dongjiang Envirn
The stock price for Dongjiang Envirn (OTCPK: SZDEF) is $0.52 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 18:17:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Dongjiang Envirn.
Dongjiang Envirn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Dongjiang Envirn.
Dongjiang Envirn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.