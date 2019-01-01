QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
457.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
879.3M
Outstanding
Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in waste treatment businesses. It operates through seven segments: Industrial Waste recycling, Industrial waste treatment & disposal, Municipal waste treatment & disposal, Renewable energy utilization, Environmental Engineering & services, Trading & others, and Household appliance dismantling. Its geographical segments are China and Hong Kong, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from China.

Dongjiang Envirn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dongjiang Envirn (OTCPK: SZDEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dongjiang Envirn's (SZDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dongjiang Envirn.

Q

What is the target price for Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dongjiang Envirn

Q

Current Stock Price for Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF)?

A

The stock price for Dongjiang Envirn (OTCPK: SZDEF) is $0.52 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 18:17:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dongjiang Envirn.

Q

When is Dongjiang Envirn (OTCPK:SZDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Dongjiang Envirn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dongjiang Envirn.

Q

What sector and industry does Dongjiang Envirn (SZDEF) operate in?

A

Dongjiang Envirn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.