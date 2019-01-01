QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
5.86/110.64%
52 Wk
4.71 - 25
Mkt Cap
202.3M
Payout Ratio
468.15
Open
-
P/E
32.39
EPS
0.24
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
SYN Prop E Tech SA is involved in the real estate sector. It focuses on the development, trade, and management of commercial properties in Brazil. Its portfolio includes shopping centres and corporate buildings.

SYN Prop E Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SYN Prop E Tech (OTCPK: SYYNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SYN Prop E Tech's (SYYNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SYN Prop E Tech.

Q

What is the target price for SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SYN Prop E Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY)?

A

The stock price for SYN Prop E Tech (OTCPK: SYYNY) is $5.3 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SYN Prop E Tech.

Q

When is SYN Prop E Tech (OTCPK:SYYNY) reporting earnings?

A

SYN Prop E Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SYN Prop E Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does SYN Prop E Tech (SYYNY) operate in?

A

SYN Prop E Tech is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.