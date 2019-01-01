QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
19.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
426.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stanley Gibbons Group (The) PLC is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Philatelic trading and retail operations; Publishing and philatelic accessories; Coins and medals and Legacy Interiors property and legal. It generates maximum revenue from the Philatelic trading and retail operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the Channel Islands; Europe; North America; Asia and the Rest of the World.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stanley Gibbons Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stanley Gibbons Gr (OTCPK: SYYGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stanley Gibbons Gr's (SYYGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stanley Gibbons Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stanley Gibbons Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF)?

A

The stock price for Stanley Gibbons Gr (OTCPK: SYYGF) is $0.0465 last updated Mon Feb 22 2021 17:11:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stanley Gibbons Gr.

Q

When is Stanley Gibbons Gr (OTCPK:SYYGF) reporting earnings?

A

Stanley Gibbons Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stanley Gibbons Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Stanley Gibbons Gr (SYYGF) operate in?

A

Stanley Gibbons Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.