Stanley Gibbons Group (The) PLC is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Philatelic trading and retail operations; Publishing and philatelic accessories; Coins and medals and Legacy Interiors property and legal. It generates maximum revenue from the Philatelic trading and retail operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the Channel Islands; Europe; North America; Asia and the Rest of the World.