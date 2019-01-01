QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Synnex Technology International Corp is a Taiwan-based company engaged in the sale of computers and related parts, communication products, consumer electronic products, electronic components, warehouse and logistics services, and maintenance and technical services. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the sale of computers and computer peripherals components. The company operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. China is the largest source of its revenue.

