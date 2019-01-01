QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Sycamore Ventures Inc is a diversified holding company. The Company is engaged health, nutrition and education business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sycamore Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sycamore Ventures (SYVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sycamore Ventures (OTCEM: SYVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sycamore Ventures's (SYVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sycamore Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Sycamore Ventures (SYVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sycamore Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Sycamore Ventures (SYVN)?

A

The stock price for Sycamore Ventures (OTCEM: SYVN) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sycamore Ventures (SYVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sycamore Ventures.

Q

When is Sycamore Ventures (OTCEM:SYVN) reporting earnings?

A

Sycamore Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sycamore Ventures (SYVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sycamore Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Sycamore Ventures (SYVN) operate in?

A

Sycamore Ventures is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.