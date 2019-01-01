QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Synovics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic over the counter pharmaceutical products and generic prescription drug products.

Synovics Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SYVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synovics Pharmaceuticals's (SYVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC)?

A

The stock price for Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SYVC) is $0.000079 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:SYVC) reporting earnings?

A

Synovics Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Synovics Pharmaceuticals (SYVC) operate in?

A

Synovics Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.