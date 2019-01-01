Scrypt Inc builds productivity tools that assist customers in regulated industries. The company assists in protecting sensitive and business-critical information. It caters mainly to the healthcare industry. The company offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document. Its Stak product lets users transform their workflow by storing, exchanging and collaborating on documents in a cloud-based. The XDOC product is an electronic document management platform utilized to simplify the mortgage lending process. Its FaxAgent provides enterprise fax technology for telecommunication carriers and DocbookMD offers secure mobile messaging services.