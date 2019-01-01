QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scrypt Inc builds productivity tools that assist customers in regulated industries. The company assists in protecting sensitive and business-critical information. It caters mainly to the healthcare industry. The company offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document. Its Stak product lets users transform their workflow by storing, exchanging and collaborating on documents in a cloud-based. The XDOC product is an electronic document management platform utilized to simplify the mortgage lending process. Its FaxAgent provides enterprise fax technology for telecommunication carriers and DocbookMD offers secure mobile messaging services.

Analyst Ratings

Scrypt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scrypt (SYPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scrypt (OTCEM: SYPT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scrypt's (SYPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scrypt.

Q

What is the target price for Scrypt (SYPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scrypt

Q

Current Stock Price for Scrypt (SYPT)?

A

The stock price for Scrypt (OTCEM: SYPT) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 15:38:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scrypt (SYPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scrypt.

Q

When is Scrypt (OTCEM:SYPT) reporting earnings?

A

Scrypt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scrypt (SYPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scrypt.

Q

What sector and industry does Scrypt (SYPT) operate in?

A

Scrypt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.