Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
0.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-13.78
Shares
1.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Synthesis Energy Systems Inc is a US-based clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The company provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries. Its gasification technology is a flexible, efficient and economic technology used for the production of synthesis gas or syngas which is a mixture of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and methane. Business activities of the company include supplying its proprietary gasification technology, equipment, and services into projects where these lower cost feedstocks can be profitably converted into clean syngas, which can then be used to produce a variety of high-value energy and chemical products.

Synthesis Energy Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCEM: SYNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synthesis Energy Systems's (SYNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synthesis Energy Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synthesis Energy Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE)?

A

The stock price for Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCEM: SYNE) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:36:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthesis Energy Systems.

Q

When is Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCEM:SYNE) reporting earnings?

A

Synthesis Energy Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synthesis Energy Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Synthesis Energy Systems (SYNE) operate in?

A

Synthesis Energy Systems is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.