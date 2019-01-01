Synthesis Energy Systems Inc is a US-based clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The company provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries. Its gasification technology is a flexible, efficient and economic technology used for the production of synthesis gas or syngas which is a mixture of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and methane. Business activities of the company include supplying its proprietary gasification technology, equipment, and services into projects where these lower cost feedstocks can be profitably converted into clean syngas, which can then be used to produce a variety of high-value energy and chemical products.