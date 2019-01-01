QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
29.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, assembly, and sale of proprietary portable water filtration systems. Its product offering includes Flip-Top and Pull Top bottles, Canteens, Water Pitchers, Pure Water Pump, Stainless Steel bottles, In-Line Filter, Pure Water Bag, Pump N' Pure, Pure Water Pouch and Pure Water Straws. The company sells its products throughout the United States, and internationally which includes Asia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Other Countries. The United States contributes to the vast majority of total revenue. Seychelle markets its portable water filtration bottles to dealers, distributors, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seychelle Environmental Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seychelle Environmental (SYEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seychelle Environmental (OTCEM: SYEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seychelle Environmental's (SYEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seychelle Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for Seychelle Environmental (SYEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seychelle Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for Seychelle Environmental (SYEV)?

A

The stock price for Seychelle Environmental (OTCEM: SYEV) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seychelle Environmental (SYEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seychelle Environmental.

Q

When is Seychelle Environmental (OTCEM:SYEV) reporting earnings?

A

Seychelle Environmental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seychelle Environmental (SYEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seychelle Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Seychelle Environmental (SYEV) operate in?

A

Seychelle Environmental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.