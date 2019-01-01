Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, assembly, and sale of proprietary portable water filtration systems. Its product offering includes Flip-Top and Pull Top bottles, Canteens, Water Pitchers, Pure Water Pump, Stainless Steel bottles, In-Line Filter, Pure Water Bag, Pump N' Pure, Pure Water Pouch and Pure Water Straws. The company sells its products throughout the United States, and internationally which includes Asia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Other Countries. The United States contributes to the vast majority of total revenue. Seychelle markets its portable water filtration bottles to dealers, distributors, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations.