QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Delota Corp formerly Spyder Cannabis Inc is a cannabis retailer. The company is engaged in selling electronic cigarettes, cannabis supplies, Ejuice, and accessories for the vape business. The firm is also involved in the sale of hemp-based CBD products from locations in the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delota Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Delota (SYDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delota (OTCPK: SYDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delota's (SYDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delota.

Q

What is the target price for Delota (SYDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delota

Q

Current Stock Price for Delota (SYDRF)?

A

The stock price for Delota (OTCPK: SYDRF) is $0.195 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 20:19:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delota (SYDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delota.

Q

When is Delota (OTCPK:SYDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Delota does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delota (SYDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delota.

Q

What sector and industry does Delota (SYDRF) operate in?

A

Delota is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.