Sydney Airport has a lease to operate the facility until 2097. As Australia's busiest airport, it connects close to 100 international and domestic destinations, and handled more than 40 million passenger movements annually until COVID-19 border restrictions in 2020. Regulation is light, with airports setting charges and terms with airlines, and the regulator monitoring the aeronautical and car park operations to ensure reasonable pricing and service. Retail and property operations are free from regulatory oversight, though political and commercial pressure limits Sydney Airport from overly flexing its pricing muscle, particularly as the government owns the rival Western Sydney Airport, set to open in 2026.

Sydney Airport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sydney Airport (SYDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sydney Airport (OTCPK: SYDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sydney Airport's (SYDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sydney Airport.

Q

What is the target price for Sydney Airport (SYDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sydney Airport

Q

Current Stock Price for Sydney Airport (SYDDF)?

A

The stock price for Sydney Airport (OTCPK: SYDDF) is $5.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:28:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sydney Airport (SYDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sydney Airport.

Q

When is Sydney Airport (OTCPK:SYDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Sydney Airport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sydney Airport (SYDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sydney Airport.

Q

What sector and industry does Sydney Airport (SYDDF) operate in?

A

Sydney Airport is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.