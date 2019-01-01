QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Syncora Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that provides through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance. It has one reportable operating business segment, Financial Guarantee Insurance. The financial guarantee business segment is conducted through its operating subsidiaries, SGI and SCAI.

Analyst Ratings

Syncora Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Syncora Holdings (SYCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Syncora Holdings (OTCEM: SYCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Syncora Holdings's (SYCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Syncora Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Syncora Holdings (SYCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Syncora Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Syncora Holdings (SYCRF)?

A

The stock price for Syncora Holdings (OTCEM: SYCRF) is $0.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:21:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Syncora Holdings (SYCRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2007 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2007.

Q

When is Syncora Holdings (OTCEM:SYCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Syncora Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Syncora Holdings (SYCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Syncora Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Syncora Holdings (SYCRF) operate in?

A

Syncora Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.