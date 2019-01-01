Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes its operations into four primary segments based on product type. The toiletries and health care segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells disposable baby diapers, surfactants used to produce hair care products and detergents, and base materials for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The petroleum and automotives segment sells polyurethane used to produce automobile seats and interior components as well as fuel additives. The plastics and textiles and information and electronics segment sells a variety of plastic products for consumers as well as the transportation and electronics industries. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.