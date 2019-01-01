Security Bank Corp is a company that is principally engaged in banking. The company's core businesses include retail banking, wholesale banking, and a financial markets business. The company provides a broad range of services, including deposits, loans, financing, leasing, foreign exchange, stock brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. The company operates through its subsidiaries, such as SB Cards, SB Capital Investment, SB Equities, SB Forex, SB Rental, Security Land Corporation, and others.