Sydbank A/S is a Danish bank operating primarily in Denmark and with some exposure to Northern Germany. The bank operates through five business segments: Banking, Asset management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Others. The bank provides various banking and financial advisory services such as mortgage credit, retail banking, investment banking, corporate banking, international banking, and asset management. A vast majority of Sydbank's net revenue is derived from its banking segment, which includes net interest and fee income from retail and corporate clients. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Denmark.