Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sydbank A/S is a Danish bank operating primarily in Denmark and with some exposure to Northern Germany. The bank operates through five business segments: Banking, Asset management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Others. The bank provides various banking and financial advisory services such as mortgage credit, retail banking, investment banking, corporate banking, international banking, and asset management. A vast majority of Sydbank's net revenue is derived from its banking segment, which includes net interest and fee income from retail and corporate clients. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Denmark.

Sydbank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sydbank (SYANY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sydbank (OTCPK: SYANY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sydbank's (SYANY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sydbank.

Q

What is the target price for Sydbank (SYANY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sydbank

Q

Current Stock Price for Sydbank (SYANY)?

A

The stock price for Sydbank (OTCPK: SYANY) is $6.09 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 16:16:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sydbank (SYANY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2015.

Q

When is Sydbank (OTCPK:SYANY) reporting earnings?

A

Sydbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sydbank (SYANY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sydbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Sydbank (SYANY) operate in?

A

Sydbank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.