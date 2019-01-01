Sitronix Technology Corp is a Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling display driver ICs. The company's major products are categorized into three types: mobile display driver ICs; industrial and automotive display driver ICs; and SoC, which refers to touch controller ICs. The company's products are mainly used in entry-level mobile phones, industrial displays, and automotive systems. Mobile display driver ICs account for over half of total revenue. The company has a business presence in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and other regions.