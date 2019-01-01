QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
11.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
81.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vior Inc is a junior mining exploration company. It operates in the business segment of acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company's properties are located in Quebec, Canada and Nevada, USA. Some of its mining properties are Big Island Lake, Douay West, Foothills, Ligneris, Mosseau, and Vezza-Noyard.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vior Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vior (SXMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vior (OTCPK: SXMVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vior's (SXMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vior.

Q

What is the target price for Vior (SXMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vior

Q

Current Stock Price for Vior (SXMVF)?

A

The stock price for Vior (OTCPK: SXMVF) is $0.142 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:12:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vior (SXMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vior.

Q

When is Vior (OTCPK:SXMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Vior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vior (SXMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vior.

Q

What sector and industry does Vior (SXMVF) operate in?

A

Vior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.