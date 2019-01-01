QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Seawright Holdings Inc owns the 145 acre property in Mt. Sidney Virginia and is engaged in the manufacture of spring water supply in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seawright Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seawright Holdings (SWRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seawright Holdings (OTCEM: SWRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seawright Holdings's (SWRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seawright Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Seawright Holdings (SWRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seawright Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Seawright Holdings (SWRI)?

A

The stock price for Seawright Holdings (OTCEM: SWRI) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 16:58:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seawright Holdings (SWRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seawright Holdings.

Q

When is Seawright Holdings (OTCEM:SWRI) reporting earnings?

A

Seawright Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seawright Holdings (SWRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seawright Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Seawright Holdings (SWRI) operate in?

A

Seawright Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.