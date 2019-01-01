QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Swissquote Group Holding SA is a company that provides online financial services through Swissquote Bank Ltd as well as its financial web portal. The company works as an online bank that accepts deposits in the form of current accounts and saving accounts from its customer mainly in the Swiss franc, US dollars, Pounds and Euros. It also provides securities trading services, quantitative asset management services to Independent Asset Managers, Investment funds, private investors and Third-party financial institutions. In addition, it also provides over-the-counter Leveraged foreign exchange trading to retail and institutional customers, money managers and financial institutions. The company serves its customer across Switzerland, Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Swissquote Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swissquote Group Holding (OTCEM: SWQGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Swissquote Group Holding's (SWQGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swissquote Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swissquote Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF)?

A

The stock price for Swissquote Group Holding (OTCEM: SWQGF) is $154.5686 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 14:28:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swissquote Group Holding.

Q

When is Swissquote Group Holding (OTCEM:SWQGF) reporting earnings?

A

Swissquote Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swissquote Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Swissquote Group Holding (SWQGF) operate in?

A

Swissquote Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.