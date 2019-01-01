Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products. The company offers prescription drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, syrups and others in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, chemotherapeutics, vitamins, anti-cancer and others. The group serves various sectors such as hospitals, general practitioners, and dispensing pharmacies.