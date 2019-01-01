QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.26 - 48.17
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-115.31
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products. The company offers prescription drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, syrups and others in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, chemotherapeutics, vitamins, anti-cancer and others. The group serves various sectors such as hospitals, general practitioners, and dispensing pharmacies.

Analyst Ratings

Sawai Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTC: SWPIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sawai Pharmaceutical's (SWPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sawai Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sawai Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF)?

A

The stock price for Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTC: SWPIF) is $48.17 last updated Thu Mar 11 2021 16:08:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sawai Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTC:SWPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Sawai Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sawai Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Sawai Pharmaceutical (SWPIF) operate in?

A

Sawai Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.