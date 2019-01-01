QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Star Wealth Group Inc is a shell company seeking to merge with another entity for growth in return for shares of common stock to create value for the shareholders.

Star Wealth Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Wealth Group (SWGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Wealth Group (OTCEM: SWGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Star Wealth Group's (SWGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Wealth Group.

Q

What is the target price for Star Wealth Group (SWGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Wealth Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Wealth Group (SWGI)?

A

The stock price for Star Wealth Group (OTCEM: SWGI) is $0.5 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 14:04:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Wealth Group (SWGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Wealth Group.

Q

When is Star Wealth Group (OTCEM:SWGI) reporting earnings?

A

Star Wealth Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Wealth Group (SWGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Wealth Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Wealth Group (SWGI) operate in?

A

Star Wealth Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.