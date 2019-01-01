QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.84 - 9.91
Mkt Cap
336M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Athlon Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Athlon Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Athlon Acquisition (SWET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ: SWET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Athlon Acquisition's (SWET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Athlon Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Athlon Acquisition (SWET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Athlon Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Athlon Acquisition (SWET)?

A

The stock price for Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ: SWET) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athlon Acquisition (SWET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athlon Acquisition.

Q

When is Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET) reporting earnings?

A

Athlon Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Athlon Acquisition (SWET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athlon Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Athlon Acquisition (SWET) operate in?

A

Athlon Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.