SweeGen Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. The company provides its products under the brand of BESTEVIA Reb D and BESTEVIA Reb M. In addition, the company focuses on seeking, developing and acquiring a substantial interest in companies or assets.

SweeGen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SweeGen (SWEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SweeGen (OTCEM: SWEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SweeGen's (SWEE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SweeGen.

Q

What is the target price for SweeGen (SWEE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SweeGen

Q

Current Stock Price for SweeGen (SWEE)?

A

The stock price for SweeGen (OTCEM: SWEE) is $0.55 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:08:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SweeGen (SWEE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SweeGen.

Q

When is SweeGen (OTCEM:SWEE) reporting earnings?

A

SweeGen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SweeGen (SWEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SweeGen.

Q

What sector and industry does SweeGen (SWEE) operate in?

A

SweeGen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.