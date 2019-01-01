Swedencare AB is specialized in pet healthcare and produces partly in own factories, markets and sells premium products on the global market. The company has a wide range of brands and products within most therapy areas, which includes Animal Pharmaceuticals, nutravet, NutriScience, PetMD, Stratford, VetWELL as well as ProDen PlaqueOff for oral health to dogs and cats. The company's products are sold in approximately fifty markets.