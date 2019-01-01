QQQ
Swedencare AB is specialized in pet healthcare and produces partly in own factories, markets and sells premium products on the global market. The company has a wide range of brands and products within most therapy areas, which includes Animal Pharmaceuticals, nutravet, NutriScience, PetMD, Stratford, VetWELL as well as ProDen PlaqueOff for oral health to dogs and cats. The company's products are sold in approximately fifty markets.

Swedencare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swedencare (SWDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swedencare (OTCPK: SWDCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Swedencare's (SWDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swedencare.

Q

What is the target price for Swedencare (SWDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swedencare

Q

Current Stock Price for Swedencare (SWDCF)?

A

The stock price for Swedencare (OTCPK: SWDCF) is $11.8603 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:46:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swedencare (SWDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swedencare.

Q

When is Swedencare (OTCPK:SWDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Swedencare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swedencare (SWDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swedencare.

Q

What sector and industry does Swedencare (SWDCF) operate in?

A

Swedencare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.