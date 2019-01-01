Swick Mining Services Ltd is an Australian based company that engages in the provision of mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry. It is also engaged in the research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies, with early-stage commercial activities. The company's operating segment includes Drilling Services in the Asia Pacific, Drilling Services International, Mineral Technology, Swick Engineering, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Drilling Services in the Asia Pacific. Its geographical segments include Australia, North America, and Europe, of which most revenue comes from Australia.