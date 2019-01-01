QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Swick Mining Services Ltd is an Australian based company that engages in the provision of mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry. It is also engaged in the research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies, with early-stage commercial activities. The company's operating segment includes Drilling Services in the Asia Pacific, Drilling Services International, Mineral Technology, Swick Engineering, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Drilling Services in the Asia Pacific. Its geographical segments include Australia, North America, and Europe, of which most revenue comes from Australia.

Swick Mining Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swick Mining Services (SWCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swick Mining Services (OTCPK: SWCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swick Mining Services's (SWCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swick Mining Services.

Q

What is the target price for Swick Mining Services (SWCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swick Mining Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Swick Mining Services (SWCKF)?

A

The stock price for Swick Mining Services (OTCPK: SWCKF) is $0.24 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swick Mining Services (SWCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swick Mining Services.

Q

When is Swick Mining Services (OTCPK:SWCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Swick Mining Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swick Mining Services (SWCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swick Mining Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Swick Mining Services (SWCKF) operate in?

A

Swick Mining Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.