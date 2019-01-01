QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:19AM
Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Software Acquisition Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Software Acquisition Gr's (SWAGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Software Acquisition Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU)?

A

The stock price for Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAGU) is $10.09 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:54:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

When is Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ:SWAGU) reporting earnings?

A

Software Acquisition Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software Acquisition Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Software Acquisition Gr (SWAGU) operate in?

A

Software Acquisition Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.