Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
4.46/4.06%
52 Wk
110 - 138.33
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
41.25
Open
-
P/E
10.71
EPS
2.47
Shares
103.2M
Outstanding
Solvay is a Belgium-based producer of chemicals, plastics, and composites. The company has a top-three market position for nearly all of its products. Key business segments include materials, chemicals, and solutions. High-value products include aerospace composites and specialty polymers while traditional chemical products include soda ash and hydrogen peroxide. Geographical exposure is relatively balanced, with Europe, North America, and Asia each contributing a third of sales.

Solvay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solvay (SVYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solvay (OTCQX: SVYSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solvay's (SVYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solvay.

Q

What is the target price for Solvay (SVYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solvay

Q

Current Stock Price for Solvay (SVYSF)?

A

The stock price for Solvay (OTCQX: SVYSF) is $110 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solvay (SVYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solvay.

Q

When is Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Solvay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solvay (SVYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solvay.

Q

What sector and industry does Solvay (SVYSF) operate in?

A

Solvay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.