QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sevier County Bancshares Inc is a banking service provider. The services offered by the company include investment and wealth management, merchant services, mobile and online banking, and business loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sevier County Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sevier County Bancshares (OTCEM: SVRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sevier County Bancshares's (SVRH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sevier County Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sevier County Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH)?

A

The stock price for Sevier County Bancshares (OTCEM: SVRH) is $15.36 last updated Thu Feb 28 2019 20:16:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sevier County Bancshares.

Q

When is Sevier County Bancshares (OTCEM:SVRH) reporting earnings?

A

Sevier County Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sevier County Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Sevier County Bancshares (SVRH) operate in?

A

Sevier County Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.