Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.4 - 2.85
Mkt Cap
496.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
174.3M
Outstanding
Kin and Carta PLC is a global digital transformation business. Company with the help of data and technology helps companies to invent, market, and operate profitable new products and services. It delivers transformative growth for the companies via three go-to-market brands of Kin + Carta Advise, Kin + Carta Create, and Kin + Carta Connect across the two principal operating regions, Americas and Europe. The three DX brands, combined with the Ventures business, make up the entirety of the group and form the basis of the integrated consultancy, The Connective. It operates across the UK, the USA, and the rest of the world.

Kin and Carta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kin and Carta (SVPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kin and Carta (OTCPK: SVPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kin and Carta's (SVPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kin and Carta.

Q

What is the target price for Kin and Carta (SVPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kin and Carta

Q

Current Stock Price for Kin and Carta (SVPLF)?

A

The stock price for Kin and Carta (OTCPK: SVPLF) is $2.85 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 14:27:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kin and Carta (SVPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kin and Carta.

Q

When is Kin and Carta (OTCPK:SVPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Kin and Carta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kin and Carta (SVPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kin and Carta.

Q

What sector and industry does Kin and Carta (SVPLF) operate in?

A

Kin and Carta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.