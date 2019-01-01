Kin and Carta PLC is a global digital transformation business. Company with the help of data and technology helps companies to invent, market, and operate profitable new products and services. It delivers transformative growth for the companies via three go-to-market brands of Kin + Carta Advise, Kin + Carta Create, and Kin + Carta Connect across the two principal operating regions, Americas and Europe. The three DX brands, combined with the Ventures business, make up the entirety of the group and form the basis of the integrated consultancy, The Connective. It operates across the UK, the USA, and the rest of the world.