79North Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. It holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to be the junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. Its growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by mining companies.