Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
90.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
79North Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. It holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to be the junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. Its growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by mining companies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

79North Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 79North (SVNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 79North (OTCQB: SVNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 79North's (SVNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 79North.

Q

What is the target price for 79North (SVNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 79North

Q

Current Stock Price for 79North (SVNTF)?

A

The stock price for 79North (OTCQB: SVNTF) is $0.0735 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 79North (SVNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 79North.

Q

When is 79North (OTCQB:SVNTF) reporting earnings?

A

79North does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 79North (SVNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 79North.

Q

What sector and industry does 79North (SVNTF) operate in?

A

79North is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.