Seven Bank Ltd is a Japan-based business bank. It operates a network of ATMs in partnership with financial institutions across Japan. The company's business segments include the ATM Services segment and the Financial Services segment. The ATM Services segment, provides deposits, withdrawals, and bank transfers at more than 22,000 Seven Bank ATMs nationwide using the cards of more than 590 partner institutions. The Financial Services segment provides convenient account-related services, such as ordinary deposits, time deposits, personal loans and international money transfers, which are accessible from not only Seven Bank ATMs but also personal computers and smartphones. Also, the company provides ATM services overseas and back-office support on commission through its subsidiaries.