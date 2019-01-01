QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.99/4.65%
52 Wk
20.24 - 22.16
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
62.93
Open
-
P/E
14.01
EPS
43.2
Shares
117.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Seven Bank Ltd is a Japan-based business bank. It operates a network of ATMs in partnership with financial institutions across Japan. The company's business segments include the ATM Services segment and the Financial Services segment. The ATM Services segment, provides deposits, withdrawals, and bank transfers at more than 22,000 Seven Bank ATMs nationwide using the cards of more than 590 partner institutions. The Financial Services segment provides convenient account-related services, such as ordinary deposits, time deposits, personal loans and international money transfers, which are accessible from not only Seven Bank ATMs but also personal computers and smartphones. Also, the company provides ATM services overseas and back-office support on commission through its subsidiaries.

Seven Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seven Bank (SVNBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seven Bank (OTCPK: SVNBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seven Bank's (SVNBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seven Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Seven Bank (SVNBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Seven Bank (SVNBY)?

A

The stock price for Seven Bank (OTCPK: SVNBY) is $21.2 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:06:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seven Bank (SVNBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Seven Bank (OTCPK:SVNBY) reporting earnings?

A

Seven Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seven Bank (SVNBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seven Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Seven Bank (SVNBY) operate in?

A

Seven Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.