There is no Press for this Ticker
Savills PLC is a real estate services provider that offers consulting, management, and transactional services. The company's network spreads throughout the U.S., the U.K., continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Savills' segments include the transactional advisory segment, which consists of commercial and residential leasing and investment advice on purchases and sales; the consultancy segment, which provides property valuation, building, and housing consultancy, and corporate services and research; the property & facilities management, which provides services to occupiers of property; and the investment management segment, which manages property portfolios for institutional, corporate, or private investors.

Savills Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Savills (SVLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savills (OTCPK: SVLPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Savills's (SVLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savills.

Q

What is the target price for Savills (SVLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Savills

Q

Current Stock Price for Savills (SVLPF)?

A

The stock price for Savills (OTCPK: SVLPF) is $18.65 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 14:44:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savills (SVLPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Savills (OTCPK:SVLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Savills does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Savills (SVLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savills.

Q

What sector and industry does Savills (SVLPF) operate in?

A

Savills is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.