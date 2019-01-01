Savills PLC is a real estate services provider that offers consulting, management, and transactional services. The company's network spreads throughout the U.S., the U.K., continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Savills' segments include the transactional advisory segment, which consists of commercial and residential leasing and investment advice on purchases and sales; the consultancy segment, which provides property valuation, building, and housing consultancy, and corporate services and research; the property & facilities management, which provides services to occupiers of property; and the investment management segment, which manages property portfolios for institutional, corporate, or private investors.