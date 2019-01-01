QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.66/5.36%
52 Wk
11.71 - 16.05
Mkt Cap
26.4B
Payout Ratio
70.27
Open
-
P/E
9.81
EPS
2.87
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is a Swedish universal bank with a strong focus on the corporate lending sector. The bank operates in the Nordics, the Baltics, Germany, and the United Kingdom but derives the majority of its operating profits from Sweden. SEB specializes in corporate lending, particularly to large corporations. Additionally, it serves about 2,300 large midcorporate and multinational companies, 700 financial institutions, and about 400,000 small and medium-size enterprises. It also serves about 4 million private customers in Sweden and the Baltics. The bank offers asset management, life insurance, and to a lesser extent private banking services to its clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skandinaviska Enskilda Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTCPK: SVKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skandinaviska Enskilda's (SVKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skandinaviska Enskilda.

Q

What is the target price for Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skandinaviska Enskilda

Q

Current Stock Price for Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF)?

A

The stock price for Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTCPK: SVKEF) is $12.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skandinaviska Enskilda.

Q

When is Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTCPK:SVKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Skandinaviska Enskilda does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skandinaviska Enskilda.

Q

What sector and industry does Skandinaviska Enskilda (SVKEF) operate in?

A

Skandinaviska Enskilda is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.