Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is a Swedish universal bank with a strong focus on the corporate lending sector. The bank operates in the Nordics, the Baltics, Germany, and the United Kingdom but derives the majority of its operating profits from Sweden. SEB specializes in corporate lending, particularly to large corporations. Additionally, it serves about 2,300 large midcorporate and multinational companies, 700 financial institutions, and about 400,000 small and medium-size enterprises. It also serves about 4 million private customers in Sweden and the Baltics. The bank offers asset management, life insurance, and to a lesser extent private banking services to its clients.