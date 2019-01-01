|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Severstal (OTCPK: SVJTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Severstal.
There is no analysis for Severstal
The stock price for Severstal (OTCPK: SVJTY) is $15.69 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.
Severstal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Severstal.
Severstal is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.