Severstal PAO is a vertically integrated steel and mining company in Russia. The company has two operating divisions: Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel. Its core asset is the Cherepovets steel mill, which is located within easy access of the company's mining operations, the Baltic ports, and Russia's industrial heartland. The company produces iron ore pellets, iron ore concentrates, crushed stones, ferrite strontium powder, coking & steam coal, and coking coal concentrate. These materials are provided to six industry categories: construction and service processing, tube and pipe, oil and gas, machinery, autos, and others. Construction and service processing accounts for a majority of sales. Severstal generates most of its revenue in Russia.