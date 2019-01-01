|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Servcorp (OTCPK: SVCRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Servcorp.
There is no analysis for Servcorp
The stock price for Servcorp (OTCPK: SVCRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Servcorp.
Servcorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Servcorp.
Servcorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.