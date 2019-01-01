QQQ
Servcorp Ltd is a provider of a wide variety of office-space solutions for businesses, including virtual offices, executive suites, meeting rooms, and other accommodations. The company was founded in Australia but currently operates in numerous large cities across over 21 countries, including New York, Sydney, London, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company was the entrepreneurial brainchild of Alf Moufarrige, who developed the company when he required office and staff support for a new venture in order to spread the cost of overhead, eventually pioneering the virtual office concept. Notable locations include coworking space in the One World Trade Center in New York City. The company reports revenue from like-for-like floor income.

Servcorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Servcorp (SVCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Servcorp (OTCPK: SVCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Servcorp's (SVCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Servcorp.

Q

What is the target price for Servcorp (SVCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Servcorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Servcorp (SVCRF)?

A

The stock price for Servcorp (OTCPK: SVCRF) is $

Q

Does Servcorp (SVCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Servcorp.

Q

When is Servcorp (OTCPK:SVCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Servcorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Servcorp (SVCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Servcorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Servcorp (SVCRF) operate in?

A

Servcorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.