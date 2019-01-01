Servcorp Ltd is a provider of a wide variety of office-space solutions for businesses, including virtual offices, executive suites, meeting rooms, and other accommodations. The company was founded in Australia but currently operates in numerous large cities across over 21 countries, including New York, Sydney, London, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company was the entrepreneurial brainchild of Alf Moufarrige, who developed the company when he required office and staff support for a new venture in order to spread the cost of overhead, eventually pioneering the virtual office concept. Notable locations include coworking space in the One World Trade Center in New York City. The company reports revenue from like-for-like floor income.