QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
43.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
677.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silver Bear Resources PLC provides silver mining services and engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties. The company operates along with its subsidiaries. The company's operating segments are based on geographical location and include one property in the Russian Federation (Mangazeisky).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silver Bear Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Bear Resources (OTCPK: SVBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Bear Resources's (SVBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Bear Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Bear Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Bear Resources (OTCPK: SVBRF) is $0.0638 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:03:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Bear Resources.

Q

When is Silver Bear Resources (OTCPK:SVBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Bear Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Bear Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Bear Resources (SVBRF) operate in?

A

Silver Bear Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.