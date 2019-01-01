QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Standard Vape Corp is engaged in the development of vaping technology. The Standard Vape device contains no lithium-ion battery, which is a recognized fire hazard and has been shown to explode injuring users of e-cigarettes. The absence of a battery and heating coil has additional benefits since the use of heating coils has resulted in users of e-cigarettes inhaling heavy metal particles, such as Nickel, Chromium, and Lead, which can lead to popcorn lung. Its device does not require the nicotine salts to be incorporated in Propylene glycol but instead relies on pure water and vegetable glycerin to carry the nicotine to the electronics of its device to enable the resulting vapor to be inhaled without the one to two hundred combustion by-products found in current vaping devices.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Standard Vape Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standard Vape (SVAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standard Vape (OTCPK: SVAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Standard Vape's (SVAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Standard Vape.

Q

What is the target price for Standard Vape (SVAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Standard Vape

Q

Current Stock Price for Standard Vape (SVAP)?

A

The stock price for Standard Vape (OTCPK: SVAP) is $0.0421 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:00:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standard Vape (SVAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Standard Vape.

Q

When is Standard Vape (OTCPK:SVAP) reporting earnings?

A

Standard Vape does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Standard Vape (SVAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standard Vape.

Q

What sector and industry does Standard Vape (SVAP) operate in?

A

Standard Vape is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.