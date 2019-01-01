QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sub-Urban Brands Inc manufactures and markets apparel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sub-Urban Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sub-Urban Brands (OTCEM: SUUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sub-Urban Brands's (SUUB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sub-Urban Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sub-Urban Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB)?

A

The stock price for Sub-Urban Brands (OTCEM: SUUB) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sub-Urban Brands.

Q

When is Sub-Urban Brands (OTCEM:SUUB) reporting earnings?

A

Sub-Urban Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sub-Urban Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Sub-Urban Brands (SUUB) operate in?

A

Sub-Urban Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.