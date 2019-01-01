|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sub-Urban Brands (OTCEM: SUUB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sub-Urban Brands.
There is no analysis for Sub-Urban Brands
The stock price for Sub-Urban Brands (OTCEM: SUUB) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sub-Urban Brands.
Sub-Urban Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sub-Urban Brands.
Sub-Urban Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.