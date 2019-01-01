QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.65 - 36.88
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
248.11
EPS
0.33
Shares
50.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Surgical Science Sweden AB is the supplier of virtual reality simulators for medical training. Its training systems are used by medical training centers and institutes for practice, validation and certification of students, surgeons, and medical doctors. The company's systems include Lapsim, Lapsim essence, Endosim, Teamsim, Simball box.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surgical Science Sweden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surgical Science Sweden (OTCPK: SUSRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Surgical Science Sweden's (SUSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surgical Science Sweden.

Q

What is the target price for Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surgical Science Sweden

Q

Current Stock Price for Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF)?

A

The stock price for Surgical Science Sweden (OTCPK: SUSRF) is $21 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:03:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgical Science Sweden.

Q

When is Surgical Science Sweden (OTCPK:SUSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Surgical Science Sweden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surgical Science Sweden.

Q

What sector and industry does Surgical Science Sweden (SUSRF) operate in?

A

Surgical Science Sweden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.