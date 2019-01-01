Sumitomo Realty & Development is one of the three big Japanese real estate companies. Unlike Mitsubishi Estate in Marunouchi or Mitsui Fudosan in Nihonbashi, it did not inherit a cluster of prime properties from its prewar predecessor, so Sumitomo Realty has built up a portfolio dispersed across central Tokyo (not just in the main business districts) by opportunistically redeveloping plots of land acquired piecemeal. After office leasing, condo development is a relatively important business for Sumitomo Realty, contributing close to one fourth of its operating profit. The firm is slightly smaller than Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan by assets and has more financial leverage than they do.