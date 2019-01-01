SunCorp Technologies Ltd is engaged in sales and marketing of residential telephone and related products, the processing and trading of used computer-related components, securities brokerage, placing and underwriting, money lending and B2B cross-border e-commerce. Its operating segment B2B cross-border e-commerce, derives majority of the revenue followed by; Sales of telephones and related components; Processing and trading of used computer-related components; Money lending services; and Provision of securities brokerage, placing and underwriting services. Geographically it operates in PRC (including Hong Kong); Australia; India; Indonesia; Korea; Spain; USA; and Others, with majority of the revenue deriving from PRC (including Hong Kong).