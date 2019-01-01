QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
58.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
SunCorp Technologies Ltd is engaged in sales and marketing of residential telephone and related products, the processing and trading of used computer-related components, securities brokerage, placing and underwriting, money lending and B2B cross-border e-commerce. Its operating segment B2B cross-border e-commerce, derives majority of the revenue followed by; Sales of telephones and related components; Processing and trading of used computer-related components; Money lending services; and Provision of securities brokerage, placing and underwriting services. Geographically it operates in PRC (including Hong Kong); Australia; India; Indonesia; Korea; Spain; USA; and Others, with majority of the revenue deriving from PRC (including Hong Kong).

SunCorp Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunCorp Technologies (OTCPK: SUNTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SunCorp Technologies's (SUNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SunCorp Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SunCorp Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF)?

A

The stock price for SunCorp Technologies (OTCPK: SUNTF) is $0.0391 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:31:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SunCorp Technologies.

Q

When is SunCorp Technologies (OTCPK:SUNTF) reporting earnings?

A

SunCorp Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunCorp Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SunCorp Technologies (SUNTF) operate in?

A

SunCorp Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.