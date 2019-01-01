QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 11:48AM
Sumo Group PLC, along with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries. Some of its intellectual property (IP) titles areSnake Pass, Spyder, and The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Client IP, followed by its Own IP. Client-IP includes concepts and IP commissioned or originated by clients for development. Its geographical segments are the UK & Ireland, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the world.

Sumo Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumo Gr (SUMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumo Gr (OTC: SUMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumo Gr's (SUMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumo Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sumo Gr (SUMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumo Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumo Gr (SUMGF)?

A

The stock price for Sumo Gr (OTC: SUMGF) is $6.5 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 16:15:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumo Gr (SUMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumo Gr.

Q

When is Sumo Gr (OTC:SUMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumo Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumo Gr (SUMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumo Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumo Gr (SUMGF) operate in?

A

Sumo Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.