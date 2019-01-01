Sumo Group PLC, along with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries. Some of its intellectual property (IP) titles areSnake Pass, Spyder, and The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Client IP, followed by its Own IP. Client-IP includes concepts and IP commissioned or originated by clients for development. Its geographical segments are the UK & Ireland, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the world.