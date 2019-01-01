QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
16.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Superior Mining International Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's Jumping Moose Property is located in the Larder Lake Mining Division of northeastern Ontario.

Superior Mining Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superior Mining Intl (OTCPK: SUIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superior Mining Intl's (SUIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Superior Mining Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Superior Mining Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF)?

A

The stock price for Superior Mining Intl (OTCPK: SUIFF) is $0.29 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:35:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Mining Intl.

Q

When is Superior Mining Intl (OTCPK:SUIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Superior Mining Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superior Mining Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Superior Mining Intl (SUIFF) operate in?

A

Superior Mining Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.