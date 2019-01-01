Surgical Innovations Group PLC is involved in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets. The group sells branded products through independent healthcare distributors across the world and own-label products through original equipment manufacturer relationships. The SI Brand segment includes research, development, manufacture, and distribution of SI branded minimally invasive devices. The OEM segment includes the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of minimally invasive devices for third-party medical device companies through either own label or co-branding. The distribution segment includes the distribution of specialist medical products.